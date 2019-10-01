|
LOWSTETTER, Emma Jean 90, of Cedarville, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Xenia. She was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on September 20, 1929, to Peter and Mary (Belan) Giron. Emma Jean enjoyed homemaking, cooking and shopping, mainly at thrift stores and garage sales. She is survived by her son, Dennis Lowstetter (Judy); two grandchildren: Michael Lowstetter (Johnna Fantauzzo), Matthew Lowstetter (Melissa); 9 great-grandchildren and sister, Rose Butler. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lowstetter; parents, Peter and Mary Giron, brothers Peter Giron Jr. and Richard Giron and son, Jack Lowstetter Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 01, 2019 from 10:00 A.M-12:00 NOON at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. Burial will be in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Condolences to Emma Jean's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019