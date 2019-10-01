Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma LOWSTETTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma LOWSTETTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma LOWSTETTER Obituary
LOWSTETTER, Emma Jean 90, of Cedarville, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Xenia. She was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on September 20, 1929, to Peter and Mary (Belan) Giron. Emma Jean enjoyed homemaking, cooking and shopping, mainly at thrift stores and garage sales. She is survived by her son, Dennis Lowstetter (Judy); two grandchildren: Michael Lowstetter (Johnna Fantauzzo), Matthew Lowstetter (Melissa); 9 great-grandchildren and sister, Rose Butler. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lowstetter; parents, Peter and Mary Giron, brothers Peter Giron Jr. and Richard Giron and son, Jack Lowstetter Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 01, 2019 from 10:00 A.M-12:00 NOON at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. Burial will be in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Condolences to Emma Jean's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now