McKILLIP, Emma "Ducky" 85, of Springfield, passed away February 11, 2019 in her home. She was born April 24, 1933 in Springfield, daughter of Dustin and Fern (Massie) Murnahan. Ducky is survived by three children, Janet Lininger, Vickie Slye, and Paul (Lori) McKillip, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Belinda Tinker, Tim (Stephanie) Slye, Dustin Slye, Emily McKillip, Andrew McKillip, granddaughter in Lemoore, California; and great-grandchildren, Colton and Natalie Slye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McKillip on February 26, 1987; loving companion of many years, Leonard Loy; son, Dale McKillip; brother, Timothy Murnahan; and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
