Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma MONCREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma MONCREE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma MONCREE Obituary
MONCREE, Emma Age 86 of Dayton, Ohio took the hand of her Lord and Savior and stepped into heaven Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Leaves to cherish four sons, two daughters, one sister, one brother and a host of family and friends. Emma was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 25 years. Emma's life and worship service honoring Christ will be conducted at a later date. Graveside service will be 12 PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH 45409. Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham, officiating. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -