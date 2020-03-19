|
MONCREE, Emma Age 86 of Dayton, Ohio took the hand of her Lord and Savior and stepped into heaven Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Leaves to cherish four sons, two daughters, one sister, one brother and a host of family and friends. Emma was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 25 years. Emma's life and worship service honoring Christ will be conducted at a later date. Graveside service will be 12 PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH 45409. Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham, officiating. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020