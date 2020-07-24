Emma NELSON

NELSON, Emma Louise Age 95, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Besthada Temple Apostolic, with Bishop Craig S. High officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com