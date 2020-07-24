1/1
Emma NELSON
NELSON, Emma Louise Age 95, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Besthada Temple Apostolic, with Bishop Craig S. High officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Besthada Temple Apostolic
Memories & Condolences
