PEOPLES, Emma Jane



Age 71, went to join her ancestors Sunday, November 29, 2020. Walk-through visitation will be held 10 am-12 pm,



Wednesday, December 9, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



