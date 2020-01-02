Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Carriage Trace Club House
6089 Singletree Lane
Centerville, OH
Emma PLEASANT


1935 - 2020
Emma PLEASANT Obituary
PLEASANT, Emma Lou (17 Jun 1935-24 Dec 2019). The heavens opened up on Dec 24th when Emma transitioned to eternal life, Emma was a devout Christian, a staunch environmentalist, an avid hiker and cyclist and a citizen of the world. Emma is survived by her three children Deborah Pleasant, James Pleasant and Nancy Donnelly-Ivy and seven grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Carriage Trace Club House, 6089 Singletree Lane, Centerville OH on 5 January at 1pm. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
