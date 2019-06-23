WALKER, Emma Ethel Age 85, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away June 10, 2019 at her daughter's home in Cedar Hill, TX. She graduated from Arcadia Colored High in Arcadia, La. in June 1951. She retired from the Dayton VA as a cook in 1982. Cooking was her profession and her passion. She also enjoyed sewing, fishing and travelling. She was an avid baseball fan. She was formerly a member of Mt. Moriah BC and currently a member of Freedom MBC of Dallas. She was married to the late Leroy Walker. She leaves to cherish her member, two devoted daughters, Wanda Walker (Williams-Brown) and Linda Walker both of Cedar Hill, TX.; four grandchildren, Christopher Williams, Keller, TX., Tracey Williams, San Pedro, CA., Marlik Sconiers, Hawthorne, CA., and Bianca Walker, Bakersfield, CA. and Tammie Ward-Williams, San Antonio, TX.; 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; goddaughter, Devona Cavitt, Trotwood, OH; daughter-in-law, Glenda Thomas, Dayton, OH.; sister-in-law, Nellie Stewart, Cedar Hill, TX. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close/special friends, too numerous to name. She is also preceded in death by one son, Larry Walker, her parents, Frank and Clara Dupree and all eight of her siblings. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2019 at MT MORIAH BC, 323 Mia Ave., with Rev. Tommy L. Stewart, officiating and Dr. William Thurmond, Los Angeles, CA., eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Brookville, OH. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary