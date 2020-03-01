|
WEIDNER, Emmalou Ackerman (87) passed away quietly at Oakwood Village Transitions Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness on Monday, 24 February 2020. Emmalou was a life-long resident of Clark County, having been a graduate of Enon High School and Wittenberg (College) University (1958). She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Ackerman and Ruth Ackerman, RN. Her husband and high-school sweetheart of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Weidner, passed away in 2016. Survivors include her Son, K. David Weidner, Ph.D. and Son in Law, William E. Gannon, Jr MD of Provincetown MA and her Daughter, Rebecca Lou Weidner Peterson and Son in Law Carl Peterson and three grandchildren, Eric, Michael, and Hannah Peterson all of Houston, TX. Upon graduation under the Cadet Program from Wittenberg College, Emmalou started her professional teaching career in Clark County. She returned to Wittenberg, taking night and weekend classes until achieving her Bachelor's Degree in 1958. The bulk of her 30+ year career was spent teaching 8th grade language arts and social studies at Hustead Middle School. Mrs. Weidner was a demanding educator and was always looking for ways to excite her students. with multi-disciplinary education activities. She was instrumental in introducing multi-disciplinary education activities into the language arts and social studies classroom before it was common practice. Mrs. Weidner retired in 1983. Upon retirement, Emmalou continued to be an avid seamstress, gardener, cook, and bridge player. She would serve as a substitute teacher on occasion. A life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church and former member of First Lutheran Church, Emmalou routinely presented her love of oral-reading to serve as Sunday lector. One of her biggest achievements was serving as President of the Woman's Town Club of Springfield, OH from 1991-1993, 1998, and again from 2000-2002. She was also a member of the Springfield Country Club and regularly convened a weekly Ladies Bridge party and was always ready to win, which she did a good deal of the time. In her retiring years, Emmalou liked to travel to see her children in Washington DC, Provincetown MA, and Houston TX. She also took the occasional trip visiting Hawaii, the United Kingdom, France, and Central Europe. Emmalou loved college basketball and particularly enjoyed listening to hymns. An avid user of technology, Emmalou introduced her friends to the use of the iPad and iPhone by text-messaging as a communication standard. Per her wishes, Emmalou will be cremated by Littleton & Rue and the family will be holding a private remembrance. Memorial contributions to celebrate Emmalou Weidner's amazing life, maybe made to her favorite charities: The Woman's Town Club of Springfield, Ohio and the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown MA (https://www.pilgrim-monument.org/donate/). Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020