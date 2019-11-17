|
ROTH, Emmet D. "Skip" 71, Dayton, died Nov. 9, 2019 after battling leukemia. A Dayton native, Emmet was a proud, loving husband, father, grandpa and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmet U. and Helen F. (Wright) Roth and brothers Dennis (DJ) and Michael Roth, and is survived by wife Deborah (Ross); son E. Ryan; daughters Erin (Peter Rusthoven) and Molly (Chris Rush); granddaughters Madeleine and Elizabeth Rusthoven; brothers Timothy, Patrick (Debbie) and Daniel (Cathy) Roth; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 18, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton; a full obituary is posted on its website. Mass of Christian Burial will Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, Dayton, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, or Centerville-Washington Park District.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019