JOSEPH, Emmett Francis Age 87 of Centerville, passed away on Monday August 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Emmaline Joseph, brothers-in-law Elias Ritchey and John Mayhan, and nephew Dan Ritchey. He survived by his wife of 48 years Carolyn Joseph, sons Matt (Irena), Bradley (Tisia) and Russ (Katie), beloved grandchildren Evan, Niko, Eli, Colin and Sara, sisters Regina Ritchey, Delores Joseph and Rosemarie Mayhan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Emmett, known as "Moose", was born in Zanesville, OH in 1932, the son of recent immigrants and was an all-American boy. He played baseball and basketball for St. Nicholas H.S. (now Rosecrans H.S.) in Zanesville, did well in school, and went on to graduate with a business degree from Ohio State. After graduation he was hired as civil servant for the Air Force, working at Newark AFB, Gentile AFS, and finally at Wright-Patterson AFB for many years. While living in Dayton, he was active in many groups, including the Dayton Ski Club and the Catholic Alumni Club. He met and married Carolyn Borchers in 1971, and they raised three sons in Beavercreek. He was an active member of St. Luke Parish. Emmett organized blood drives, coached youth sports, was a lector at Mass, a charter member of the St. Luke chapter of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and was founding treasurer of the St. Luke chapter of the K of C. He also was active in improving the community, serving on the North Beavercreek Neighborhood Association, assisting on the campaigns of numerous Beavercreek elected leaders, and working to protect the environment, which grew from his love of hiking, skiing, and travel. Also, for years he helped collect donated goods and delivered them to people in need in Appalachia. Emmett really enjoyed traveling with his family. He loved to garden and taught himself to play the ukulele. He lived his faith in prayer and by serving those around him, and around the world. He loved watching Reds baseball, Buckeye football, and Flyer basketball and took pride in watching his sons and grandchildren participating in sports, dance and music. He was proud when they did well in school, careers, and raising their own families. Carolyn and Emmett have appreciated the great kindness of the people living and working at St. Leonard's Senior Community in Centerville. Emmett was lovingly cared for until the end, for years by Carolyn, and for the last two difficult months, by St. Leonard's excellent staff. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. Fr. Jerry Haemmerle celebrant. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 pm 7 pm on Thursday, August 22 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. and on August 23 from 9:30 am 10:30 am at the Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Luke Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, , or the Glen Helen Nature Preserve. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019