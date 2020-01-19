|
WELLS, Emmett Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ft Hamilton Hospital. Born in Hamilton on March 17, 1935, the son of the late Mardie and Elvira (McIntosh) Wells. On June 25, 1955 he married Josephine (Rotelli) Wells and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2010. Emmett was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, having served on the Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Lake Champlain. He was a retired truck driver after 39 years with Southwestern Ohio Steel, member of Fairfield Church of Christ and the Knights of Columbus. Emmett is survived by his two children, Rosemarie Wells and Emmett C. Wells; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Gregory and nine siblings. Entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 19, 2020