Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmett WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmett WELLS


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmett WELLS Obituary
WELLS, Emmett Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ft Hamilton Hospital. Born in Hamilton on March 17, 1935, the son of the late Mardie and Elvira (McIntosh) Wells. On June 25, 1955 he married Josephine (Rotelli) Wells and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2010. Emmett was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, having served on the Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Lake Champlain. He was a retired truck driver after 39 years with Southwestern Ohio Steel, member of Fairfield Church of Christ and the Knights of Columbus. Emmett is survived by his two children, Rosemarie Wells and Emmett C. Wells; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Gregory and nine siblings. Entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -