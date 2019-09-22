|
BILLETT (Swaney), Emza Carolyn 85 of Naples, Florida. peacefully passed away with devoted family by her side on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Emza (Emmy) was born in Martinsville, Ohio on August 13, 1934, the oldest daughter of Delbert Lewis Swaney and Helen Frances Chapman Swaney Williams. Emmy graduated from Plattsburg High School and lived in Springfield where she worked for the Crowell- Collier Company prior to her marriage to Floyd E. Walker and having two children Stephen Douglas Walker and Rita Lynn Frances Walker Szempruch. A member of St. Bernard's' Catholic Church, Springfield, OH. and St. Paul's Catholic Church of Clear Lake, TX. and a long-term member of the St. Paul's Ladies Auxiliary. Emmy married Clarence Irving (Dick) Billett and raised four step- children, Phillip Billett, deceased along with three step daughters, Louanne, Sally and Shiela Billett. Emmy had a career as a Supervisor and Instructor in Photography and Development and always had a passion for photography and genealogy. Emmy is survived by her loving and faithful daughter Rita Lynn and son in law, Tom Szempruch of Naples, FL, her granddaughter Kelly Lynn Jacobsmeyer of Houston, TX. and her husband Mariano Lampazzi, Christopher James Jacobsmeyer of St. Louis, MO. Emily Webb of Kettering, OH.,Tommy Szempruch and wife Nicki , Cale Szempruch and wife Summer and daughter Cloe of Naples. along with her siblings Glen Swaney of Brady, TX. Roger Swaney of Calvert City, KY. and Joyce Swaney - Northup of Springfield, OH. along with great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins through out the United States. Preceding her in death, her parents Helen and Delbert Swaney, brothers Fred Swaney of Springfield, OH. and Joe Swaney of La Porte, TX. husband Dick Billett of Houston, TX. and sons Stephen Douglas Walker - Billett, Houston, TX. and Phillip Billett. West VA. A mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Seaton In Golden Gate , Naples, Florida on Tuesday September 24, 2014 at 11:00 A.M. A final mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, in Nassau Bay, TX. on October. 2019 at : In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude's' Children's Hospital
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019