Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Enoch Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enoch Bowen


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enoch Bowen Obituary
BOWEN, Enoch Nelson Age 75 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at . He was born February 12, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Robert and Angela Bowen. Nelson is survived by his wife, Susan; brother, Robert Bowen; sister-in-law, Mary (Nathan) Gifford; brother-in-law, Vincent John Purpora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or , in Nelson's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.