BOWEN, Enoch Nelson Age 75 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at . He was born February 12, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Robert and Angela Bowen. Nelson is survived by his wife, Susan; brother, Robert Bowen; sister-in-law, Mary (Nathan) Gifford; brother-in-law, Vincent John Purpora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or , in Nelson's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019