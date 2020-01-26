|
|
COPELAND, Enos E. 65, of Springfield, passed away January 23, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born January 3, 1955 in Springfield to Horace and Martha (Roberts) Copeland. Enos enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing the lottery, and especially spending time with his family. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Chuck Graham; three grandsons, Chaz (Cierra) Graham, Zach (Jessica) Graham, and Brad Graham; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Faith, Chase, and Max Graham, all of Springfield; sister, Kathy (George) Davenport of New Carlisle; one brother; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebekah Scott-Copeland on September 10, 1975; mother-in-law, Lois "Dobie" Scott; one brother; one sister; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020