STONEROCK, Ephraim S. 92, of Dayton passed away on February 13, 2020. Ephraim, also known as Stoney, Ookie, or Stan to friends and family, was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy J. (Waller) Stonerock. He is survived by his children: Becky Abrams (husband Jim), Doug Stonerock, Kathy Stonerock (husband David Campbell); grandchildren: Carrie Abrams-Brush, Dorothy Stonerock, Amanda Roberts, and Andrew Stonerock and their families. He is also survived by two of his sisters: Pat Reifschneider and Joan Pitstick as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Ephraim was a Veteran of World War II and Korea and enjoyed listening to and rebuilding vintage radios. He was a long-time member of Dayton Post 5 of The American Legion. There will be no services but at the family's request, memorial contributions may be made to: Dayton Post 5 The American Legion, 1733 Rusk Road, Troy, OH 45373.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020