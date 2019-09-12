|
|
DAY, William Eric Age 60, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bethesda Butler in Hamilton. He was born August 6, 1959 in Dayton, the son of Irvie Wilford and Reva Fern (Harville) Day. William was employed by Vibra Finish. He was preceded in death by his parents. William is survived by his sister, Karen A. Day; two godsons, Austin and Owen Hattaway; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 pm Thursday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday at the funeral home with Pastors Phil Moon and James Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Springboro Cemeter. Please visit www.breitebach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019