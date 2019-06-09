FRAZIER, Eric C. 81 of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center of Chillicothe. He was born on March 12, 1938 in Vancleve, KY to Sam & Edna (King) Hampton. Eric served our country in both the Air Force and US Army, where he received the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Expert Rifle, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from General Motors after 27 1/2 years of service in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Deverah; son, Todd Frazier; his daughter, Angela Raby; grandchildren, Danielle, Alexander, Riley, Makayla, Madison and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brooke, Briell and Jake; step-grandchildren, Maddie, Macy, Eli, Rayleigh, Cole, Owen and Beau; brother, Mike Frazier and sisters, Lois Couch, Connie Ruhle and Brenda Chamberlain. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; Linda (Lewellyn) Frazier; son, Timothy Frazier and sister, Diane Banks. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 11th from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the Towne Blvd. Church of God with Funeral Services following at 1:00 pm with Revs. Mark Jackson and Joseph Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery with military honors. Memorial Contributions may be made to the: V.A. Medical Center, 17273 OH-104 Chillicothe, OH 45601. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary