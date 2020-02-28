Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
327 East 23rd Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
327 East 23rd Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
Eric GRAVES Obituary
GRAVES, Eric Lee Age 55, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on November 1, 1964 to Robert T. Graves, Sr. and the late Hattie Mae (Pinkney) Graves. Eric was a graduate of Academy High School, received a BA from Troy State University and his master's degree from Central Michigan University. Eric was enlisted in the United States Airforce. He retired as a Captain with his last post being Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. Eric was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church as a youth until his enlistment. While in Dayton he belonged to New Season Ministry. Besides his mother, Eric was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Lynn Graves and brothers Kevin Maurice Graves and Greg Graves. In addition to his father Eric leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Myles Jordan Eric Graves, Elizabeth Rose H attie Graves and Brieana Lovett Duckett-Graves; his brothers, Robert T. Graves, Jr. (Paula), Shawn E. Graves, Janson Williams; his sister, Pamela Graves and his sister-in-law Monique Graves. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends are invited to call at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd Street, Erie, PA 16503 on Saturday from 11 am until the time of a service at 1 pm with Rev. D.F. Hunter. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery with military honors. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 East 38th Street is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -