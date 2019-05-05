HAMILTON, Eric David "Rick" Went to the loving arms of his Savior in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born January 26th, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio. A devoted son, brother and friend, Rick is survived by his mother, Raylene Hamilton, his father David Hamilton, (Ellie), his brother Mike Riley, and aunts, uncles and cousins. He attended Donnelsville Elementary School and was a graduate of the Tecumseh High School class of 1984. He was a proud American, a member of Fairhaven Church, and a veteran NCO of the United States Air Force. Rick attended Wright State University to pursue his dream of being a Peace Officer and went on to serve with the London Police Force. He was a lifelong, avid Pittsburg Steeler's fan, but Rick enjoyed all sports. He made friends wherever he went and will be loved and missed by all who knew him. There will be no memorial service, but there will be a Life Celebration, tentatively at the New Carlisle, Fraternal Order of Eagles on Quick Road. Details are still in the planning stages. His family and friends would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him through his illness, especially those at Kettering Medical Center. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary