Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
More Obituaries for Eric KEHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric KEHR

Eric KEHR Obituary
KEHR, Eric J. Age 59 of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County. He was born March 23, 1960 in Dayton, OH the son of Russell and Mary Kehr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kehr. Eric is survived by his wife, Michele Kehr; son, Dawson Kehr; father, Russell (Hilde) Kehr; and brother, Greg (Tracey) Kehr. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held August 21, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Miami County. In honor of Eric, the family has asked that you please ride your motorcycle to his services.Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
