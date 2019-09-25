|
MIDDLEBROOK, Eric was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 13, 1955 to parents Bill and Irene Middlebrook. He passed the morning of September 21, 2019 due to complications following surgery. He is survived by his wife Pam, his children Ryan, Amy, Tyler, Whitney, and Cydney, multiple grandchildren, and extensive extended family. Eric left this Earth too soon, but his memory will stay with us for a long time Services will be held on Saturday, September 28th at Lake Isabella. A memorial service will take place at 2:00pm, followed by a celebration of life with food, drinks, music and more cowbell. Details are below: Riverside Lodge at Lake Isabella 10174 Loveland Madeira Road Loveland, OH 45140 In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following charities Eric supported: Sierra Club, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Habitat for Humanity
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 25, 2019