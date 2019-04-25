ROBERSON, Eric "Big E" Age 36, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 20, 1982 in Middletown and lived here all is life. He enjoyed going to Heavy Metal Concerts, and was a good-hearted guy. Preceding him in death were his father, William David Roberson in 1986; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Audrey McConnell; and his paternal grandparents, William H. and Ethel Roberson. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Roberson; two brothers, David Rose and Kevin (Bev) Rose; four nephews, Jesse Wells, Joshua Ferrell, Brad Carr, and Matthew Rose; two nieces, Taylor Rose and Paisley Rose; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 6:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary