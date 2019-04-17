SCHWEGMAN, Eric Charles Age 45, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, April 14th, 2019 in Kettering. He was born March 13th, 1974 to Donna (Walls) and Charles Schwegman. He earned a Bachelor Degree in Communications from Ohio University. He was a former employee of Amphenol. Eric was an avid fisherman and expert snake hunter. At 10 years old he joined the Herpetological Society of Dayton, where his interest in snakes began. Eric loved being outdoors as much as he could when he wasn't spending his time supporting his children at their sporting events. Eric is survived by his parents Charles (Kathy) Schwegman and Donna (Don) Walls; children Macey and Eli Schwegman; former spouse Angela Schwegman; siblings Sara (Greg) Frasca, Kari (Patrick) Peters, Heather (Kris) Gridley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his dog, Stella. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during the visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday April 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A brief Life Celebration Service will be conducted by his uncle, Reverend Tom Harry, at 5:00 pm with visitation to continue afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alcoholics Anonymous, 120 W 2nd St #211, Dayton, OH 45402. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Eric at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name. Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary