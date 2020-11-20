1/1
Eric SKINNER Sr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKINNER, Sr., Eric Lamar

Age 71 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born July 22, 1949, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Wilma (Hicks) Skinner. Eric is survived by sons, Eric Skinner, Jr., Tramaine (Nicole) Skinner; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Nyomi Skinner; mother of his children, Paulette Harris; along with the Hicks family, extended family and many friends. He was an All City football

player at Roth H.S. and played for Indiana State University where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Que Fraternity. He retired from Delphi. He loved to sing, fish and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, where family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved