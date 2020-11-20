SKINNER, Sr., Eric Lamar
Age 71 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born July 22, 1949, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Wilma (Hicks) Skinner. Eric is survived by sons, Eric Skinner, Jr., Tramaine (Nicole) Skinner; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Nyomi Skinner; mother of his children, Paulette Harris; along with the Hicks family, extended family and many friends. He was an All City football
player at Roth H.S. and played for Indiana State University where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Que Fraternity. He retired from Delphi. He loved to sing, fish and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, where family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM.
.