Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Erica HOLE


1974 - 2019
Erica HOLE Obituary
HOLE (Rider), Erica Age 45, of Centerville passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She is the daughter of Robert and Joann (Steinke) Rider. Erica was born September 11, 1974. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Hole; a daughter, Katherine; brothers, Todd (Mandi) Rider and Greg (Sondra) Rider; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Sharon Hole; sisters-in-law, Kim (Bill) Singer, and Kathy (Phil) Riesenberg; Erica was a graduate of Centerville High School and Wright State University with a degree in education. She was a teacher in Cincinnati before moving back to Centerville. She became a tutor for special needs children. Erica loved the Girl Scouts and was a scout leader for many years. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in David's Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
