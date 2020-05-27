|
|
GARFUNKEL, Erika B. Erika passed May 24, at Bethany Village, at age 92. Born in Papenburg, Germany, she came at age 11 to live in Ecuador. She studied until graduating as Doctor of Dentistry. Married in 1954, and with one child, the family came to the U.S. in 1958. She was a part time substitute teacher and later pursued studies at Ohio State University and obtained a master in Prostodontics (a dental specialty). She stayed on the faculty of the Dental School at OSU, teaching the dental students. In later life, she volunteered in different occasions and also taught at U.D. Learning in Retirement, several different courses. Preceded in death by daughter, Rabbi Janice B. Garfunkel. She is survived by husband, Felix, and sons Michael and David, and daughter-in-law, Isabel d'Agostino, as well as 6 grandchildren, Marcus, Isaac, Aliza, Noah, Ellie and Jack. Her kindness and love was a blessing. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Erika was a warm, loving and highly respected person.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020