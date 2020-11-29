GRUNWALD (nee Zapfe), Erika Helma
Age 86, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Tuesday,
November 24, 2020. Erika was born to the late Paul and Dora Zapfe on January 2, 1934, in Arnstadt, Thuringia, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1952 and worked for Anheuser-Busch and as an
administrative assistant over the years. Erika was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Werner; and brothers, Georg (her twin), Norbert, and Manfred. Erika is survived by her loving family; son, Erwin (Julie); daughters, Karen Shields (Tim) and Elizabeth Schoettler (Ralph); grandchildren, Stephan (Alicia), Matt, Nolan, Grace, Jack, Ava, Katherine, Nicole and Sean; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sisters-in-law, Leonore Zapfe, Jan Grunwald, Liane Grunwald; brother-in-law, Hubert Grunwald and numerous nephews. An online memorial will be held December 5, 2020, at 2:00 pm via Tobias Funeral Home. See link below for more details. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
or the Alzheimer's Association
of Dayton. The family would like to thank The Carlyle House for their compassionate care. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at
