40, of Oakwood, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Opt; sons, William and Orlando; niece, Goji, to whom she was a second mother; twin, Heather Lea Reid; brother, Billy Reid; and parents, Grettel and Bill Reid. Erin attended MVCTC, and represented Ohio as VICA Secretary. She earned her Bachelor's in Marketing from Franklin University, and had started MBA courses at UD before she became ill. Erin served as an integral member of the marketing team at her day job, but she is best known for her community-building work at Yellow Cab Tavern. For years, Erin supported local talent as a member of the Dayton Circus Creative Collective and as an organizer of the annual art and music show, Sideshow. A practicing Buddist, Erin attended Gar Drolma Buddist Center. She enjoyed hiking and camping and was one of the first members of Adventure Chicks. She was also a bibliophile who loved all types of books. Erin was a magnificent friend—brilliant, brave, wickedly funny, and endlessly compassionate—and a tireless champion for others. She was an amazing mother. Her beautiful smile was infectious, and her remarkable spirit inspiring. Erin loved and was loved fiercely. She was so pure, good, and kind. Her family and friends will miss her deeply. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Noble Circle, a support group for women battling cancer: 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Private family services. Burial at Calvary cemetery. To share your condolences with the family please visit



