|
|
VINES, Jane Erin 57, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 30. 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 2, 1962, the twin sister of her brother Robert. She graduated from Centerville High School and also Sinclair Community College in 1989 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Having worked in the field since 1986, Jane was a long-time area pre-school teacher. Most recently she was employed by Child Time of Centerville, Ohio, where this May, she was named "Teacher of the Year" by The Learning Care Group. She also worked at Mini U, La Petite and Explorations. Jane said: "God did not bless me with my own children but there was no shortage of children in my life, most especially my nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews." Her philosophy was that death is only a new beginning. Our loving and generous sister wanted everyone to laugh and remember the good times. She looked forward to being reunited with her family members and her dogs: Angel, Beau and Maudie. She is preceded in death by her brother John and her parents, Ernie and Bernie Vines, whom she dutifully cared for until the end of their lives. She is survived by Beth Zainey (David); Wes Vines (Marianne); Robert Vines; Sherry Vines; Janice Vines and a whole host of nieces, nephews and their families. Jane will be remembered as loving sister, aunt and fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Friends may visit at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, from 5-8pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The Funeral Service will be 10am Friday at the funeral home with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019