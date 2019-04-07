LOCHTEFELD (Baldwin), Erladale (89) passed away April 4, 2019. Born to Walter and Ides (Hayes) Baldwin on June 11, 1929 in Fullerton, California, she called herself a 'Tough old broad'. Behind this moniker was a kind, full-of-life, compassionate, Christian caring woman, who made lifetime friends, many from her years at DP&L, long before BFF was an acronym. Nicknamed Ed (or Red), this chipper lady met a fellow DP&L associate, the late Elmo Theodore (Ted) Lochtefeld, whom she married on September 18, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio. While Ed and Ted had no children of their own, their many nieces and nephews treated them like a Mom and Dad. Greenmont Village served as their permanent home and anchor for the 63 years of their active married life. She and Ted spent countless hours together enjoying the great outdoors, exploring many fishing holes across the country. She considered her sister-in-law Margie, as a real sister. A kind friend and Aunt was lost. Erladale was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Jane (Baldwin) Nels. Graveside services will be at Calvary Cemetery on Monday April 8th at 2:30 PM. Arrangements completed by TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary