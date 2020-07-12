Erlinda LEGLER

LEGLER, Erlinda Orozco At 96, Erlinda Orozco Legler, died peacefully in her colorful apartment with the flowered wallpaper on July 6, 2020, in Bronxville, NY. Born in 1924, in the Philippines, Erlinda survived the Japanese occupation in WWII to meet and marry her handsome American lieutenant, Kennedy Legler. After the war, she followed her husband to begin a new life in Dayton, Ohio. There, she became known for her lovely home and gracious entertaining style. Her favorite expression -- "What a family!" -- constantly encouraged closeness and commitment among her loved ones. She was not above climbing trees with her grandchildren or inventing magical games which would erupt in endless laughter. Above all, Erlinda was a survivor, instilling in her children and grandchildren a sense of perseverance and resourcefulness "never give up!" She was very much the glue that held the family together and was close to every member until the day she died. Her strength and confidence empowered her to live each day as she chose. She spoke three languages fluently and was quite the savvy investor. Erlinda is survived by her son, Kennedy Legler III (wife Mary Ann Spencer) from Bradenton, FL; her daughter, Mary Ann Weiler from Bronxville, NY; her four grandchildren, KB (wife Emily), Austen, Winston and Christina; and her two great-granddaughters, Brynn and Kennedy Paige. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Bronxville) at a date to be determined due to corona virus. She will eventually be laid to rest with her husband, Kennedy Legler, in Florida.



