Erma GEVEDON
GEVEDON, Erma "Sue"

80, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on

October 20, 1940, in Morgan County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillie (Wagers) Stacy. Sue is survived by her loving daughter, Benita (Keith) Adrian; grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin (Tabitha) and Dylan Swinford as well as

Andrew (Christina), Adam (Danielle), Alan and Austin (Melissa) Adrian; great-grandchildren, Collin and Paxton Adrian, Evelyn and Callie Mae Swinford and Wren and Raeya Adrian; sister, Phyllis Wells; brother, Mike (Teresa) Stacy; sisters-in-law, Gay Stacy and Elda Gabbard; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy E. Gevedon in 2018; brothers, David (Pat) Stacy and Danny Stacy; sister, Marjorie (Delmer) Reed; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walter Wells, Rex (Anita) Haney and Tom Gabbard. Sue worked for many years in the medical field as a medical assistant and most recently retired from Dr. Kumar Mukerjee's

office. She also sold real-estate and worked in the FTD at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She enjoyed canning,

crocheting, boating and gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from

4-6 p.m. with service beginning at 6 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A second viewing will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. with service beginning at 3 p.m. at Grassy Lick Baptist Church in Grassy Creek, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Grassy Lick Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Sue to Hospice of

Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.,, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
