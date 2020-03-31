|
SACKENHEIM (nee Halcomb), Erma Jean Erma passed peacefully to be with her Lord on March 28, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 7, 1933 in Scoville, KY, to William and Nancy (Hale) Halcomb. She was married to Martin Sackenheim on August 29, 1950. She is survived by her children; Debby (Denzil) Baker, Karla (Kurt) Kesner, Pamela Sackenheim, Marty (Julie) Sackenheim; her grandchildren, Carrie (Mike) Campbell-Holland, Joshua Sackenheim, Ryan (Kristen) Brown, Chad (Jessica) Brown, Tiffany Krall, Matt (Kayla) McCoy, Scott (Stacy) McCoy, Andrew Sackenheim, Kaylynn Sackenheim and Sally (Hobert) Hellard; great grandchildren, Cody, Kyle, Brooke, Delaney, Olivia, Luke, Benjamin, Abby, Shelby, Addison, Aiden, Spencer, Piper; great- great grandchildren, Keegan, Kolton, Aria, Sophia, Karter, Bodin; brother and sister-in-law John (Nevie) Halcomb; sisters, Hasseltine Hendershot and Stella Harmon; a special cousin Rebecca Carpenter, many special friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martin, daughter April McCoy, brothers Ray Bruce, Dudley, and Edward. She was a long time member of Hamilton West Baptist Church and had been employed at First Financial Bank as Facilities Manager for 36 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, serving her church family, volunteering at Fort Hamilton Hospital gift shop and walking with her Bridgewater Falls Walkers group. Graveside services will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hamilton West Baptist Church 1050 N.W. Washington Blvd Hamilton OH, 45013 and Fresenius Dialysis, 3090 McBride Court, Hamilton, OH 45011. A Special Thank You to Dr. Anu Mital, Dr. Chetna Mital and staff, and Vitas Hospice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020