1/1
Erma TACKETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TACKETT, Erma Marie

Erma Marie Tackett, age 85, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at SpringMeade Health Center. She retired from her position as a surgical technician at Miami Valley Hospital after 15 years. Erma was a member of Miami Valley Bible Church for over 30 years. She loved to

crochet & knit, shine her motherly love amongst everyone she knew, and most importantly spend time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Buster D. Tackett; children, Steven L. (Stephanie) Tackett, Joyce E. Tackett,

Robert E. (Laurie) Tackett, Larry W. (Heather) Tackett; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Tackett, Jessica (Daniel)

Pollock, Jason (Aleaha) Tackett; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Autumn; sister, Jeannie Judy; brother, Bill Whittington; special caregivers, Carol & Joyce; friendly neighbor for over 45 years, Judy Lane; along with numerous other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel D. (Kramer) and Alfred E. Whittington; brothers, Don, Dave, Mike; sisters, Margie, & Patty. A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Due to COVID, the family requests that you maintain social distance and wear a face mask. Erma's funeral services will be held privately with her son, Pastor Steven Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved