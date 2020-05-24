|
VAIL, Erma M. Age 99, of Springfield, passed away May 15, 2020 in Oakwood Village. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 21, 1921, the daughter of Charles V. and Lora Mae Reva Wilson. Erma was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church. She played violin in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and played and taught piano. Erma was a talented porcelain doll maker and china painter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bernard Vail; son Nicholas Terrell Vail; and daughter Kerran Kempton; brothers John & Roger Marshall and sister Mildred Glasebrook. Survivors include her daughter Paula (Philip) Vail Gullo; daughter-in-law Kathy Vail; son-in-law Richard Kempton; grandchildren Bryan (Mary Stuart) Kempton, Lara (Andy) Bell, Carrie (Jeffrey) Smith, Kelly (Jarrod) Ulrey; great-grandchildren Tyler Kempton, Caroline Kempton, Jayden Smith, Andrew Bell, Logan Smith, Grayson Bell, Gideon Ulrey, Elias Ulrey and Chase Ulrey; many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020