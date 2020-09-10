1/1
ERMAL BRYANT
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERMAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYANT, Ermal Mona Age 89, of South Charleston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1930, in West Virginia, the daughter of John and Pearl McClellan. In addition to her parents, Ermal is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Wilbur Bryant; brothers, Howard McClellan and Arthur McClellan and sisters, Delpha Wilson, Velva Snyder, and Minnie Price. Ermal leaves behind her daughter, Sharon (Lonnie) LeMaster; son, David (Rhonda) Bryant; grandchildren: Michael LeMaster, Chad (Michelle) LeMaster, Kristin (Stephen) Hopkins, and Jennifer Bryant; great-grandchildren: Kambree, Colten, Marissah, Abbi, Bryant, and Ellie as well as her brother, Earl (Carol) McClellan. Ermal is also survived by a special niece, Geneva Oliver and the Johnson Family. Ermal was devoted to her faith and was a member of Grape Grove Church of Christ. She worked for many years at Competition Accessories. She was very blessed to have a wonderful family and her whole world revolved around loving grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston with her funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Lott officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Grape Grove Church of Christ in Ermal's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved