CARPENTER, Ernest "Ernie" Age 83, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 after a long battle with chronic pain and illnesses. He was born August 13, 1935 in London, KY, the son of the late Herman and Lennie Carpenter. Ernie grew up in Salem, IN, and later moved to Hamilton, OH. He worked at Champion Papers and later at General Motors Fisher Body plant in Fairfield, where he was a Supervisor in Material Handling. Ernie took early retirement when the plant closed, and worked part-time at a few places until his health issues began. While he was healthy, Ernie loved being outside, either working in the yard, cleaning up his car, or laying in the sun. He was a big local sports fan with UC Bearcats basketball and the Cincinnati Reds being his favorites. Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara (Cash); sons, Tim and Jeff; daughter, Tari; his beloved dog, Belle; granddog, Riley; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Frank; and sister, Rowena. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ernie's name to for the kind and compassionate care they gave him during his final days.