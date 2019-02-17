|
|
COLLINS, Ernest Age 77, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 21, 1941 in Thornhill, TN to Joe and Pauline (Hipsher) Collins. He was a laborer for Local Union #534. Ernest loved to "Tareoke" with family and friends. Ernest is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy (Bolden) Collins; children, Randall Scott Collins of Middletown, Jennifer Lynnette (Ray) Patrick of Franklin, Ernest (Lorin) Collins Jr of Middletown; grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Adams, Britney Nicole (Ryan) Hayes, Courtney Jolyna Collins, Kaitlyn Rachel Collins, Krystan Danielle Collins; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zachery and Lincoln; siblings, Dearl Collins, Mable (Steve) Hall, Bernice Moore, Joe Collins and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Dean Collins; beloved mother-in-law, Birdie Bolden. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019