DIAMOND, Ernest "Ernie" 88, of Waynesville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Ernest was born June 12, 1930 in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of the late Dewey and Iona (Spillman) Diamond, and proceeded in death by his loving wife, Bessie (Vanhorn) Diamond. Ernest is survived by his brothers Dennis and Charlie (Barb) Diamond, his son William (Sharon), daughters Deborah (Mark) Geise, and Melody (Andy) Cleveland, as well as nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Ernie retired from General Motors, and afterwards during his retirement he helped at Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of the Waynesville Masonic Lodge No. 163, recently achieving 50 years of Masonic service. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Quaker Heights and Crossroads for the loving care provided to their father. A Life Celebration visitation will be held at Lytle United Methodist Church, 8464 Lytle Ferry Road, Waynesville, Ohio beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with funeral services at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Brian Blankenship. Burial will be at Miami Cemetery in Waynesville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, 115 West Riverview Ave, Dayton, OH 45405. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019