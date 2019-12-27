|
FLEMING, Ernest Age 82, passed away Wednesday, December 25 at Kettering Medical Center, with his family at his side. Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, Ernest married his high school sweetheart, Mary. Ernest served his country in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Intrepid; and served his community on the City of Dayton Police Department, retiring after 28 years as Sergeant. Ernest is predeceased by his parents, wife Mary, brother Herman Fleming, sisters Grace Nichols, Ruth Rast and Rosemary McQuaide. He is survived by his daughters Sheri Fleming and Karen Fleming, grandson Branden (Amber) Kombrinck, granddaughter Emma Fleming, great-granddaughter Charlotte Kombrinck, brother Chester (Nancy) Fleming, sister Martha Shafer, and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Police History Foundation, Inc. at P.O. Box 293157 Dayton, OH 45429, (www.DaytonPoliceHistory.org).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019