More Obituaries for Ernest GOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest GOSE

Ernest GOSE Obituary
GOSE, Ernest Lee "Ernie" 71, passed away March 10, 2020 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was married to Lorraine Gose for 44 years. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Vinson and Eileen Gose. He graduated from Sinclair Community College and was a Software Engineer at Lexis-Nexis as well as Analytics by Kline. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and Bill Gose, Joe and Miriam Davey, Jerry Davey. Ernie enjoyed listening to Blues music and attending Music Concerts and Fests. He had a lot of fun with the camaraderie and banter of bowling and trivia competitions. He will be missed by his family, friends and his beloved cats. He is survived by Lorraine Gose, Alex Gose, Tonia Santos (Jesse), Eric Gose and grandsons, sisters and brother Brenda Budge (Seth), Mary Jo Harrison (Rocky), Gary Gose (Karen), Carolyn White, sister-in-law, Patricia Gose and extended family. Ernie will be cremated. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ohio State University Foundation, Melanoma Research Fund 314782. Condolences for the family may be left at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
