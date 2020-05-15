|
HINESMAN, Jr., Ernest 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was a devoted son to Ernest Hinesman, Sr. and Dorothy Hinesman.The loving husband of Marcell Hinesman for over 40 years, Ernest was born in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Dunbar High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Dayton Daily News. Ernest was a member of the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research in Springfield, Ohio. He will be remembered for his kindness, determination and generosity.Ernest leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Marcell Hinesman; four children, John Holmes, LaShele, Terrence and KaTisha Hinesman; five grandchildren, Jaeland and Jaiila Holmes, Taelor Jamison, Karter and Karmen Hinesman; nine siblings and a host of family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Hinesman, Sr. (1987); and sister, Evonne D. Hinesman (2004).Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. with Military Honors at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Kinley Funeral Home Chapel, 1307 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. in Dayton National Cemetery. Services entrusted to KINLEY Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020