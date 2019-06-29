JACKSON, Ernest Lee Age 86, of Hamilton, passed away June 24, 2019, at where he had been a patient for 2 days. He was born in Knox County, KY, on Oct. 8, 1932 to Ike Warren and Rosa Taylor Warren Jackson. His father, Ike, and grandfather, John Warren, were both killed in Feb.1933 by a falling tree while cutting firewood. When his mother married Kelly Jackson Sr, in 1934, Ernest became one of the Jackson boys. He joined the Marine Corps in 1951. Ernest worked for more than 10 years at the old Wenning Packing Company in Central Barren, IN, where he was known as "Lightning". After moving to Hamilton he was self-employed in the gas station business and retired as a truck driver for Hamilton Fixture. He married Elaine Adolph in 1964. Ernest is survived by his wife, Elaine, and his children, Edward Warren Jackson (Julie), Patricia Eileen Yaekle (Matt), and Larry Lee Warren; siblings, Virgil Jackson, Kelly Jackson, Dica Simpson; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, siblings, Bill Hopkins, Hazel Petrey, Paul Hopkins, Carl Broughton, Charles Jackson, Jewell Jackson; his daughter, Terry Gerdon, who passed away June 22, 2019, and his granddaughter, Carrie Gerdon, who passed away July 28, 2018. Ernest requested no services and he chose cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , c/o Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242, or you can just do something nice for someone who is still living. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 29, 2019