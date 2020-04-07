|
JACKSON, Ernest Dean Age 85 was called to his eternal life on March 31, 2020 at his residence in Dayton, Ohio. He enjoyed reading books and poetry, watching old cowboy shows and law enforcement movies. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Jackson; a sister, Ranita Tibbs and 3 brothers, Robert, Vernon and Dewayne Jackson; mother of his children, Mrs. Odessa F. Jackson; 2 furry companions, Baby Love and Louie. He will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Phyllis Jackson; 1 son, Robert Jackson; 5 daughters, Kelly (Stanley) Harris, Lorna Change, Letitia Jackson, Christy Jackson and Hanifa (Shahid) Raki. 4 devoted step-children who loved him dearly, Kevin (Tracy) Adams, Jennifer (Lavan) Mayes, Michelle Adams and Jacinta Walker (special caregiver). He will also be missed by his 35 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services followed by interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020