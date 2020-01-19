Home

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
View Map
KUHN, Ernest Dale "Ernie" Age 90, of Arcanum, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mercy Siena Woods in Dayton following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers & 2 sisters, by his first wife of 25 years, Marilyn in 1977 and by a second wife of 38 years, Marilyn in 2016. He was a proud member of the Miamisburg High School "Dirty Dozen", he was a US Navy veteran and longtime naval reservist. He retired from Delco-Moraine after 38 years of service and was a member of the Lions Club. Ernie is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Harbin (Henry); step-children, Gary (LaJeanne) Riegle, Dan (Sheryl) Riegle, Teresa (Mark) Weisenbarger; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Wed. Jan. 22 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304, with burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM on Wednesday until the time of the service. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
