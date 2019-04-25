MILLER, Ernest Vincent "Ernie" Age 90 of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving children. Ernie was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and served from October 1950 to November 2nd 1952 in Augsburg, Germany. He was stationed at Camp Sheridan Kaserne with the 43rd Infantry Division where he was Fire Chief of the Heavy Mortar Camp with the rank of Corporal and then Temp. Sergeant. Following his time in the Army he worked as a Tool and Die Maker, starting with Tesno Tool and Die in Trotwood and HARCO Industries in Englewood, then eventually retiring from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Ernie was considered the Rock of the family and the provider, living on a farm he used those resources from the garden, he enjoyed tending to the animals to help take care of his family, which was the most important thing to him. He was also skilled as a mechanic, fisherman, mushroom hunter, winemaker and had a passion for photography. Dad's Motto was "Do what you gotta do, and get it done." This has been instilled in his children and has helped them to navigate life's ever-changing tides. Ernie is survived by his children: Michael Miller of Vandalia, Kimberly (Michael) Bish of Vandalia, granddaughter: Danielle Kneisly of Vandalia, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty June Miller, daughter: Cheryl Ann Miller, parents: John and Helen (Kincses) Miller, siblings: Anna Kerschner, Betty Wimsey, Johnny Miller, George Miller, Barbara Hardiman. A special thank you to the Randall Residence Staff for their loving care for Dad through his many transitions. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or 4 Paws for Ability. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary