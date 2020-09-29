1/1
ERNEST MOORE
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, PhD, USAF, retired, Colonel, Ernest "Frank" Colonel Ernest "Frank" Moore, PhD, USAF, retired, age 84, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. Frank was born in Morristown, TN, September 11, 1936, son of Howard Ernest and Cara (Shipley) Moore. He graduated from Manual H.S. and Bradley University (BS) in Peoria, IL and AFIT in Dayton, OH, where he received a MS and PhD in aeronautical engineering and systems control. His flying assignments included SAC, TAC and PACAF with 3 tours in Southeast Asia. He was ASD Program manager; Director of Electronics and Space Technology, HQ AFSC; Chief of Flight Control Division, Flight Dynamics Laboratory; and Director of Avionics Laboratories. Throughout his service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters. His civilian career included work at BDM and non-profit companies EMTEC and DAGSI. Frank had a passion for lifelong learning, a hard work ethic and was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Hatley) married 61 years, daughter Valerie Smith of Springfield, OH, son Frank William and Laura (Lohrman) Moore, PhD of Anchorage, AK, brother Carl and Ann Moore of St. Joseph, IL, and four granddaughters Calla, Holly, Kira and Lia. The viewing will be held at Belton-Stroup in Fairborn, Ohio, from 4:00 to 6:00 Wednesday, September 30, 2020, a service to follow at 6 PM, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The burial will be at the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington VA. later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Service
06:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belton Stroup Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved