Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Ernest MOYER


1949 - 2019
MOYER, Ernest Edwin Age 70, of Dayton, OH passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Ernest was born to the late Edwin and Mary (Lumley) Moyer in Richmond, IN on June 9, 1949. He attended Faith United Methodist Church in Arcanum for many years and was very involved in the church community. Ernest was a very kind, witty, small-town-loving kind of guy. He enjoyed photography, and was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and NY Yankee Baseball teams. Ernest is survived by his partner, Daphne Logan; son, Matt (Elaine Fultz) Moyer; brother, Francis (Pam) Moyer; grandsons, Jake Moyer and Connery McGuire; nephews, Kenny (Monte) Moyer, Kevin Moyer; great-niece, Morgan Moyer; great-nephew, Kyle Moyer. Memorial Service will be 3pm on Sunday, December 15 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ernest's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
