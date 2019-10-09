|
NISWONGER, Ernest Leroy Age 87 of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Springfield Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 6th at his residence. He was born January 23rd,1932 in Clark County, the son of Harold and Marie (Warman) Niswonger. Leroy was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God and Eagles #397 while living in Springfield. He retired after working over 40 years at Freking's and Springfield TV & Audio. Leroy was inducted into the Clark County Bowling Association Hall of Fame and held many offices in the association through the years. He also enjoyed many years of volunteer work alongside Reba in both Springfield and Sevierville. Ernest is survived by his wife of 56 years, Reba (Adkins) Niswonger; three sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin Niswonger of Parma, Ohio, David (Tonya) Niswonger of Sevierville, Tennessee and Mark (Janie) Niswonger of Marietta, Georgia; Grandchildren: Derek, Breanne (Chris) Hafley, Emily, Rebecca, Lydia, Jacob and Joey. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Estel Faye Severs, a brother, Donald Niswonger and a granddaughter, Hannah Rose. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12th from 9-10 am at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019