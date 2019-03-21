OSTROGNAI, Ernest R. Age 91, of Springboro, Ohio, died Friday March 15, 2019 at Atria of Springboro. He was born in Lorain, Ohio on February 4, 1928 to Andrew and Rose (Kovacs) Ostrognai. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering and in 1953 with a Master of Science. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War and served 2 years at Letterkenny Army Base in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He was employed with US Air Force as a logistician or 30 years. He retired in 1988 to travel the world with his wife of 55 years. They visited every continent and especially enjoyed their time in Hong Kong where their son and his family resided. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Ostrognai, mother, Rose Ostrognai, wife, Patricia Ostrognai, and brother, Allen Ostrognai. Ernest is survived by his son, Andrew Michael (Carmen Schiffmann) Ostrognai; and grandchildren, John and Pia; daughter, Patricia "Tricia" (Thomas) Fote; and grandchildren, Christina and Alexa; and sister, Goldie Balogh. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online. condolence. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary